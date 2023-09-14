Featuring award-winning Arizona wineries, live music, food trucks and artisan vendors set amongst the area’s famous red rocks, the Sedona Winefest returns for its 14th annual celebration Sept. 23-24.
Sponsored by the Arizona Office of Tourism and the Verde Valley Wine Consortium, the two-day, nationally recognized wine festival will feature 24 award-winning Arizona wineries, food trucks serving local cuisine, a variety of artisan vendors, live music featuring DJ Pablonious Funk and Moon Tsunami on Saturday, The Naughty Bits on Sunday and — for the first-time ever — local breweries and distilleries.
“This festival continually brings in wine lovers from across the nation and is a huge draw for the city that celebrates a myriad of things that makes Sedona such a unique destination,” said Sedona Winefest Founder Sandy Moriarty.
“We look forward to making this year better than ever and enjoying all that Sedona has to offer in a setting unlike any other.”
There will be winemakers in attendance from each of the state’s three growing regions, including:
- 1764 Vineyards
- Alcantara
- Arizona Stronghold
- Bodega Pierce
- Caduceus / Merkin
- Chateau Tumbleweed
- Cella Winery
- Copper Horse Vineyard
- Coronado Vineyards
- Cove Mesa Vineyards
- Da Vines Vineyard
- Elgin Winery
- Four Tails Vineyard
- High Lonesome Vineyards
- Grand Canyon Wine CO.
- Javelina Leap
- Laramita Cellars
- Oak Creek Winery
- Omphalos Winery
- Page Springs Cellars
- Southwest Wine Center
- Su Vino Winery
In addition to the 24 wineries featured, That Brewery, Diamond Distillery, Elgin Distillery and Seedlip non-alcoholic cocktails will be pouring their offerings for the non-wine drinkers in attendance.
Local food trucks that will be on-site include Merkin Gelato, Merkin Kebab, Malta Joe’s Baked Goods, Batchelor’s Pad BBQ and Lobstar, complemented by food samplings from other vendors, including Maribel Cake Design, Virgin Cheese, Peace Love & Smoked Cheese, Sedona Divine Olive Oils & Vinegars and Carmella’s Joy.
Other local artisans and vendors include Eagle Eye Barrels, Bearded Makers, Choice Creative Culture, Sounds BitesStore, Room with a View, Oak Creek Apple Company and Tahoe Kitchen Co.
The festival will take place at Sedona Posse Grounds Park, located at 525 Posse Ground Road in Sedona, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24.
Early bird online tickets are available at sedonawinefest.com for $35 per person and include full festival access, a commemorative glass and eight wine tasting tickets. Day-of, at the door tickets will be available for $45 per person.
Non-wine drinkers will be charged a general admission price of $10 per person, and kids under the age of 18 (accompanied by an adult) will receive complimentary access.
For more information on the 14th Annual Sedona Winefest, visit sedonawinefest.com or email sedonawinefest23@gmail.com.
