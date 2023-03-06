SAKRD, a new music and experience-based event company, is launching their first DJ competition, SWITCH AZ/23, which promises to answer the question, “Who is the Best House DJ in Arizona?"
House music lovers will get the opportunity to watch five DJs compete in a head-to-head epic battle for a coveted $1,500 grand prize. DJs will play in front of a panel of judges and a live audience, who will all vote to determine the winner.
Plot twist, each DJ sets an outro loop that the following DJ has to mix into to demonstrate technical and improvisational skills. There will be no push-play DJ's on the SAKRD stage.
Jack Skates, Founder of SAKRD, is a 25-year veteran of the global tech consulting industry, who focused on architecting and designing digital user experiences for millions of people around the globe. He is now focused on building a new brand in Arizona focused on creating unique and intimate experiences where people can escape and celebrate life. A former house DJ himself, Skates is leveraging the power of AI to develop marketing content, in addition to programming unique lighting concepts.
Co-founder and New York native, Craig Conrad has 13 years in the local music and entertainment industry, including local hosting and DJ residencies which he still does today. Conrad's focus is on bringing authenticity and the highest quality of music to all of SAKRD's events.
Come meet Conrad and watch him host the entire event on March 15 at Wasted Grain. Together, he and Skates want to create opportunities for local talent and help them find their audience.
The event begins at 8 p.m., March 15 with the VIP party in the newest mini-concept bar, the Old Town Ski Lodge, in the upper level of Wasted Grain. The competition kicks off at 9 p.m. in the main venue where you can’t miss the opportunity to discover music you never knew you loved.
SAKRD’s roots came from the notion that everything is inspired by music and art. The new brand’s effort is to connect what is most important in the community and lifestyle sector through music and art.
They have partnered with Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers in an effort to support the incredible charity’s mission of inspiring our youth through artistic mediums and are honored to donate a portion of bar sales and VIP ticket sales to this amazing nonprofit.
For more information on SAKRD and SWITCH AZ/23, please visit sakrd.com/event/switch or contact the brand at info@sakrd.com.
