On your marks, get set, run! Cave Creek Unified Education Foundation (CCUEF) will host its annual Run the District 5K at Cactus Shadows High School Football Stadium on January 8. Walkers and runners of all abilities are invited to participate in the fundraiser that starts at 8am. The party continues afterward with live music, vendors, food, drinks, and fun for the entire family. Registration is $20 per participant ages 6 and older. Children ages 5 and under are free.
CCUEF is a nonprofit that supports the mission of the Cave Creek Unified School District, including support for learning programs in schools and excellence for students, teachers, and staff, and building partnerships between the educational community and local businesses. The organization has already donated more than $200,000 to local classrooms.
For details or to sign up for Run the District, visit www.ccuef.org/run-the-district-5k.
