Childsplay Theatre, a pioneer in theatre-for-youth since 1977, is bringing its record-breaking production, “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” back to the Herberger Theater in its 46th season.
The holiday classic soars off the screen in this musical adaptation of the beloved television special. Adapted by Robert Penola, with music and lyrics by Johnny Marks, “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” is filled with holiday hits including "Holly Jolly Christmas" and the beloved title song, "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer."
The musical features a host of favorite characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Sam the Snowman, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph.
This heartwarming and fun holiday show is an adventure that teaches that what makes people different can also be what makes them special.
Tickets start at $13 and are on sale now. “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” runs weekends, now through Dec. 24, with select weekday performances the week of Christmas Eve. All productions are held at the Herberger Theater Center, located at 222 E. Monroe Street in Phoenix.
Rudolph is recommended for children ages 4 and up.
For more information about the show, group sales or school field trips, visit childsplayaz.org/rudolph.
Childsplay, Inc. is a nonprofit theatre company of professional, adult artists who perform for and teach young audiences and their families. The mission of Childsplay is to create theatre so strikingly original in form, content or both, that it instills in young people an enduring awe, love and respect for the medium, thus preserving imagination and wonder, the hallmarks of childhood which are keys to the future.
For more information about the organization, visit childsplayaz.org.
