One of the top biker rallies in the country, Arizona Bike Week, is rolling back into WestWorld of Scottsdale, bringing a wild combination of stunt shows, exhibitions, live musical performances and fun.
In its 26th year, the event kicks off Wednesday, March 29 and will be rocking and rolling with a full lineup of events through Sunday, April 2.
With an expected attendance of 75,000 people, AZ Bike Week is officially one of the top three biker rallies in the country and is a celebration of all-wheeled machinery. And, while Arizona Bike Week is first and foremost a motorcycle rally, many attendees are also avid outdoor adventurers, which is why the week’s events expand to off-roading and camping as well.
“We are so excited to bring back Arizona Bike Week 2023. This is our 26th year and it just gets bigger and bigger every year,” said Lisa Cyr of Arizona Bike Week.
“Scottsdale has it all from amazing riding to great bands and the best venue at WestWorld. Whether you are a beginner or experienced biker or not a rider at all, there is something for everyone with exciting rides, events, concerts, contests and great things to see and do every day.”
The event features world-class vendors, stunt shows, bike shows, factory demo rides, plenty of food and beverage options, happy hour pirates and after hours parties. There are also a host of games and competitions throughout the week, with fan-favorites like the Miss and Mister Arizona Bike Week Content, the Dry Heat Run, T-bar Trail Ride, campground contests and a tattoo contest.
Of course, the biggest draw besides the bikes is the impressive lineup of national bands performing nightly in the RockYard and bands from the local music scene performing day and night in the PowerYard.
“The tremendous concert lineup Arizona Bike Week offers each year has played a big role in making the rally an annual excursion for riders from all across the country. But music fans arriving on four wheels are welcomed warmly by the biker community as well,” Cry said. “We have some big performers hitting the stage at Arizona Bike Week this year. In addition to Billy Idol and Staind, we also have Megadeth and Texas Hippie Coalition.”
Here’s a look at the headliners, who will perform in the RockYard at 8:30 p.m. each day.
Texas Hippie Coalition – Wednesday, March 29
This is a band with a sound so devilishly electrifying that they had to come up with a new genre to describe it: Red Dirt Metal.
A group of bikers, outlaws, troubadours and hellraisers, this group welcomes everyone to the THC party with gregarious charisma and Southern charm. Across a half dozen albums, countless club gigs and show stealing performances at Rockstar Mayhem, THC has spread the good word of big riffs, big hooks and wild times.
Billy Idol – Thursday, March 30
For 45 years, Billy Idol has been one of the faces and voices of rock’n’roll, with an artistic resume to match the brilliant light of the image. First as the camera-ready front man for Generation X, between 1977 and 1981 Idol emerged with three albums that made positivity, emotional depth and high pop synonymous with punk rock. In 1982, he embarked on a remarkable transatlantic/transgenre solo career that integrated clubland throb, wide-screen depth and drama, rockabilly desperation, the bold and simple lines of punk, and rock’n’roll decadence.
Idol still makes gliding, thumping, cinematic songs about sin, redemption and the love of rock’n’roll – and that’s what listeners will find on “The Roadside” and “The Cage,” Billy Idol’s latest two four-song EPs. Both EPs will be instantly familiar to lovers of classic Billy Idol, while announcing a firm step into the future full of color, power, atmosphere, attitude and mystery.
Megadeth – Friday, March 31
It was over 30 years ago that Dave Mustaine founded Megadeth, pioneering the sound that would become known to the world as thrash metal. From the very beginning, the band proved to be the most lethal and audacious unit on the heavy music scene, pushing thrash to the limits of musical ferocity and instrumental virtuosity on early efforts like their 1985 debut, “Killing Is My Business…And Business Is Good!” and 1986’s seminal “Peace Sells…But Who’s Buying?”
In the decades since, Megadeth have taken their place as one of metal’s most influential and respected acts — not to mention among its most successful. They have gone on to sell more than 38 million albums worldwide, earning numerous accolades including a Grammy award for Best Metal Performance, 12 Grammy nominations and scoring five consecutive platinum albums.
Staind – Saturday, April 1
Staind is comprised of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April and drummer Sal Giancarelli. Formed in 1995 in their hometown of Springfield, Mass., the band has gone one to release seven studio albums and eight top 10 singles and sell over 15 million albums worldwide.
Other bands will be playing throughout the week, bringing a mix of rock, country, blues and more. There will even be a performance from the School of Rock Sugar Skulls, students ages 13 to 18 from School of Rock Gilbert and School of Rock Scottsdale, and rotating performances from Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teens, finalists and winners who competed in the nonprofit organization’s annual event.
“2023 is already shaping up to be one of our biggest years yet. Whether you are coming by motorcycle or car, there is something for everyone with exciting rides, events, concerts, contests and great things to see and do every day,” Cyr said.
Single concert and all-concert passes are available online at azbikeweek.com for the four-night music festival in the RockYard. Concert tickets are sold separately from rally tickets.
Rally tickets can be purchased for $15, and grant access to all five days of PowerYard activities and events including the stunt shows, bike shows, live music, demos, exhibitions, contests and motorsports vendors.
WestWorld of Scottsdale is located at 16601 N. Pima Road. For more information on Arizona Bike Week, call 480-644-8191 or visit Azbikeweek.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.