In a student-led concert, a variety of talented teen musicians from Cave Creek and surrounding areas will be showcased at Rock the District, an annual fundraising concert that is dedicated to raising money for the Cave Creek Unified Education Foundation (CCUEF).
This year’s event, presented by Sanderson Lincoln, takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Harold’s Corral.
“Rock the District is about bringing our community together and having a great time, all while we raise funds for CCUEF. We have worked hard to gather 15 great student bands and guide them with professional mentors to prepare them for the big stage,” said Heidi Brashear, CCUEF president.
“This show will help us fund new programs and initiatives for our Cave Creek classrooms. And, hosting it at Harold’s Corral makes it even better, since Harold’s is such a huge supporter of Cave Creek Unified School District and the Cave Creek community.”
According to Brashear, performers range from sixth to 12th grade and encompass a wide variety of genres. Another fun addition this year, a principal and former principal will serve as emcees at the event.
“They’re well loved by all the students, so I think that should be really fun,” Brashear said.
The SodaRush food truck will also be at Rock the District, offering their delicious desserts.
Another highlight of Rock the District is the silent auction, which takes place both online, prior to the event and at the live event. Items available include vouchers for stays at the Arizona Biltmore, Hotel del Coronado, Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua and Great Wolf Lodge Scottsdale as well as Fender guitars, Bearizona tickets, Total Wine events, Science Museum tickets and much more.
Rock the District has been rocking for over 10 years, and Brashear said it has grown considerably over the years, both in talent and in the audience, and remains a unique signature event.
The money raised at Rock the District goes directly back into Cave Creek classrooms by funding a Cave Creek Unified School District (CCUSD) grant program sponsored by CCUEF. To date, CCUEF has awarded CCUSD classrooms over $300,000 in grants, and Rock the District is one of the foundation’s biggest fundraisers. Last year, the concert raised more than $40,000.
CCUEF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by community members, local businesses and corporations committed to maintaining excelling schools within the CCUSD. The foundation’s mission is to provide the district with supplemental funding necessary to support classroom resources, international learning, music and the arts and health and wellness.
After a budget increase was denied by voters last November, CCUSD is in serious need of financial support to keep a competitive salary for teachers as well as continue certain student programs.
“There's a lot of need for funding,” Brashear said. “Obviously, we can't make up that deficit, but we're gonna try where we can to help the classrooms and use the needs that are requested from the teachers and administrators in the district. Last year, we granted $69,000 to our classrooms, and I'm hoping we can do that or more this year.”
Single tickets to Rock the District range from $10 to $75. General admission tickets for adults 19 years and older, who are not teachers, are $25, and allow guests to roam the wide-open concert area and enjoy the show. VIP Sanderson Lincoln Black Label Lounge tickets are available for $75 a person, which include two complimentary house beverages, appetizers and a private lounge area near the stage. There are also reserved VIP tables for eight guests that have upfront seating.
For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, visit rockthedistrict.net. To learn more about CCUEF, visit ccuef.org.
