The returns on January 15-16, with distances including marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K. As the first event of the new year, 2022 Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Arizona provides the perfect opportunity for someone to get started in their running journey, set goals, try a new distance, or test out their current fitness levels.
“We are excited to offer participants of all backgrounds and skill levels the opportunity to participate in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series,” said Elizabeth O’Brian, Managing Director, North America for The IRONMAN Group owners of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series.
Known for its flat and fast course with scenic views of the red rocks of Papago and the Greater Phoenix area, Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Arizona combines live music and entertainment with scenic routes that highlight Arizona’s cultural and natural beauty.
The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series brings the course to life with live bands, cheer teams, and entertaining water stations--creating a block-party atmosphere for participants and spectators alike. Focused on running, music and community, race weekend kicks off with a free Health & Fitness Expo showcasing the latest in running gear, sports apparel, health and nutritional information and much more.
"Our Rock 'n' Roll Arizona ambassador team has been attending group runs and events, and we have seen the excitement our community has for the return of Rock 'n' Roll to the Valley! Runners are ready to experience everything Rock 'n' Roll has to offer once again, and they're itching to get to the start line,” said Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona Ambassador Jeremy Heath.
For more information or to register, visit www.runrocknroll.com/arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.