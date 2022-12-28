Ring in 2023 with Westgate Entertainment District’s New Year’s Eve Live, an indoor/outdoor block party featuring live performances, fireworks, a midnight countdown and more from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 31.
The block party, which is happening right after this year’s Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, will be held at WaterDance Plaza – less than a half mile away from State Farm Stadium. The event is hosted by Fat Tuesday, Bodega, Salt Tacos y Tequila, Carousel Arcade Bar, The Lola and M Social House, who teamed up to create a memorable New Year’s Eve bash. Attendees can celebrate at all six bars for just one cover fee.
Westgate’s New Year’s Eve Live will be headlined by emerging country music artist, Filmore, along with supporting DJ performances, fireworks, a communal, midnight countdown and more.
Prior to nightfall, college football fans can catch a piece of the game-day atmospherics at the many restaurants and bars at Westgate, who will be projecting the action with plenty of food and drink to go around just steps from State Farm Stadium.
Event tickets are available through the Eventbrite website, with pricing starting at $35 for general admission. VIP options are also available, where patrons can select special stage-front ticket options. Dining packages and bottle service are not included in the price of admission. Contact individual bars for details.
Parking will cost $25 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, but Westgate parking lots will then be free of charge after 2:30 p.m. Westgate Entertainment District is located at 6770 N. Sunset Boulevard in Glendale.
For more information about the event, visit westgateaz.com.
