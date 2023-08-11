Want to learn about elk — and maybe even view hundreds of them in one place at one time?
Then don’t delay signing up for one of two workshops, hosted by the Arizona Game and Fish Department on Saturday, Aug. 19 in Flagstaff. The workshops are scheduled for 8:45 to 11:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
This annual event includes a one-hour presentation at the department’s regional office in Flagstaff, located at 3500 S. Lake Mary Road, followed by a field trip to watch elk on Mormon Lake. Walking will be minimal during the field trip. The viewing location will be determined that day, based on where the elk have been observed.
Participants will need to provide their own transportation from the presentation to the nearby viewing location. Spotting scopes will be provided, and participants are encouraged to bring binoculars, water, snacks and wear appropriate clothing and footwear for standing and weather conditions.
The workshops cost $20 per participant and registration is required. Please note that cash will not be accepted at the door.
To register for the 8:45 to 11:45 a.m. session visit register-ed.com/events/register/201177. To register for the 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. visit register-ed.com/events/register/201482.
For assistance with registration, contact Cheyenne Towne at ctowne@azgfd.gov or 602-509-8122.
