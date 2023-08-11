Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 630 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 532 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Ash Creek, Lewis and Pranty Creek, Tortilla Creek, Barranca Creek and Salt River. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Maricopa County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. &&