Red Rocks Music festival, established as a nonprofit organization in 2002 by Valley resident, violinist and educator Moshe Bukshpan, is warming up to celebrate its 22nd season.
The festival's mission is to educate, engage and challenge audiences through collaborations between leading Arizona artists and globally acclaimed musicians. With performances in both Metro Phoenix and Sedona, the festival engages audiences across Arizona. It also educates by hosting an annual Winter Chamber Music Institute, where advanced strings and piano students receive coaching by distinguished faculty.
The upcoming 22nd season will feature a special 70th birthday celebration for composer and University of Arizona professor Daniel Asia, who will be joined by Daniel Linder, another University of Arizona professor.
Additionally, the festival will showcase composer and performer David Amram, celebrating his 93rd birthday, alongside Grammy-nominated violinist Elmira Darvarova, hornist Howard Wall from the New York Philharmonic and pianist Thomas Weaver from the Curtis Institute of Music.
The festival's offerings continue with a third concert featuring legendary violinist Shlomo Mintz and pianist Vitali Serebriakov.
Concerts will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9; 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at the Paradise Valley United Methodist Church, 4455 E. Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley. Tickets cost $10 for students and $28-$36 for adults.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit redrocksmusicfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.