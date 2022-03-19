On Saturday, April 2, experience Rock the District at Harold’s Corral for a night of fun, fundraising, and incredible entertainment. The unforgettable evening begins at 6pm with music by celebrity headliners including The Bellwethers and their edgy, high-energy, blues-fueled rock; Promise to Myself with their fun and creative energy; and Izzy Mahoubi’s blend of indie pop and folk. Adding to the fun, attendees will delight in the talents of seven additional featured artists and bands made up of students from across the Phoenix metropolitan area.
“As the biggest fundraising event of the year for Cave Creek Unified Educational Foundation (CCUEF), we are thrilled to bring Rock the District back, after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19,” says Jessica Spencer, VP of CCUEF. “This show will help us fund new programs and initiatives for our Cave Creek classrooms. And, hosting it at Harold’s Corral makes it even better, since they are such a huge supporter of Cave Creek Unified School District (CCUSD) and the Cave Creek community.”
CCUEF is a registered Arizona nonprofit foundation that supports the mission of the CCUSD. The Foundation is led by a partnership of parents and community members. The group has donated more than $225,000 since its inception.
This year’s event is presented by Sanderson Lincoln and will feature:
- A VIP Sanderson Lincoln Black Label Lounge providing a place to relax with beverages and snacks while enjoying the show;
- Reserved tables for 8 guests with front row seating;
- General Admission tickets, allowing guests to roam the wide-open concert area and enjoy the show;
- A silent auction online prior to the event and at the live event including vouchers for stays at the Arizona Biltmore; Hotel del Coronado; Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua; Great Wolf Lodge Scottsdale; as well as Fender guitars; Bearizona tickets; Science Museum tickets; and more;
- A dessert food truck
Rock the District is supported by local corporate and individual sponsors including Sanderson Lincoln, as the presenting sponsor, and CORE, the “Rock Legend” level sponsor. All proceeds from Rock the District will go directly to Cave Creek classrooms.
Single tickets range from $20 to $75. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.rockthedistrict.net. For more information on CCUEF, visit www.ccuef.org.
