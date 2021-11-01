The Rancho Milagro Foundation will host a fundraiser sponsored by Lt. Col. (Ret) Kathy Lowrey Gallowitz, U.S.A.F., Veteran Vanguard Veterans, Sunday, Nov. 14, from noon to 4pm.
Attendees will enjoy barbecue, live Equine Therapy demonstration, a raffle, ranch and garden tour and more.
The event organizers shared, “During this tumultuous time in America, post pandemic, political polarization, the Afghanistan withdrawal and the 20-year anniversary of 911 many veterans and military families are in need of support. We want to welcome them into The Rancho Milagro community! Join us in showing our appreciation for those who have honored us with their service.”
The Rancho Milagro Foundation provides equine assisted therapy and coaching, team building and youth camps. Participants are members of the military and first responders, and survivors of trafficking and sexual abuse.
If purchased by Nov. 6, tickets $50 per person. Registration for the fundraiser is available online at www.ranchomilagroaz.org/events. For additional information, call 480.529.2633.
