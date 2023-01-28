Radford Racing School and the Petersen Automotive Museum have collaborated to bring premium automotive experiences to participants in the 2023 Petersen to Scottsdale Rally, now through Jan. 30.
Following a ride from the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, rally participants will enjoy an immersive track experience at the Radford Racing School in Chandler. The day will include a chance to explore the school’s legendary 450-acre facility, which features more than 85 race-ready Dodge SRT vehicles and state-of-the-art open-wheel Ligier JS Formula 4 race cars. The rally concludes at the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale.
“Radford Racing School and the Petersen Automotive Museum are top destinations for auto fans from throughout the world,” said Pat Velasco, co-owner of the school. “Our collaboration will bring fans fresh, reimagined experiences.”
The partnership also features co-marketing initiatives, including rallies, exhibits and enthusiast gatherings.
“The Southwest U.S. has a rich car history, culture and enthusiasm. Petersen and Radford Racing School are deeply connected to the lure of this region and have helped foster this community,” said Tery Karges, executive director of the Petersen Automotive Museum.
“Traveling across this part of the country, as we head to Barrett-Jackson’s iconic collector car auction, is the ultimate way to arrive in Scottsdale. Our mission is to continually evolve the automotive community, and this partnership epitomizes that vision.”
The Petersen Automotive Museum Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charity dedicated to exploring and presenting the history of the automobile and its impact on global life and culture using Los Angeles as the prime example.The museum is located in Los Angeles, CA. For general information, call 323-930-CARS or visit Petersen.org.
Founded in 1968, the Radford Racing School, located in Chandler, is the only purpose-built driver training facility for performance enthusiasts and the largest driver training center of its kind in the world. It is also the Official High Performance Driving School of Dodge SRT. The school maintains over 80 race-prepared vehicles, sedans, SUVs and open wheel formula cars, as well as gas-powered go-karts. For more information about the school, visit RadfordRacingSchool.com or call 480-403-7600.
