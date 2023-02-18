The Queen Creek Olive Mill is hosting its ninth annual Canada Week now through Sunday, Feb. 26 to celebrate our friends from the north. The week-long event will feature an Art Festival on Saturday, Feb. 18 and a Sangria Social on Saturday, Feb. 25, a Canadian-inspired menu and more from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
Additional Canada Week attractions include:
- Saturday pop-up shops with Canadian products.
- Canadian inspired-menu including Poutine, Cheese Curds, Molson Beer, Beaver Tails and more.
- Maple White Balsamic Launch.
Go HERE for more information. Free admission, no reservations required.
In addition, the Queen Creek Olive Mill is introducing its first 100% estate-grown olive oil this month.
"I am proud to introduce our first 100% estate-grown extra virgin olive oil. Our 2022 Estate EVOO was made from our first medium-density grove planted in 2013, comprised of 95% Koroneiki olives and 5% Arbosana olives," said Perry Rea, master blender and olive oil sommelier. "This year's harvest was delayed by almost three weeks because of the unusual amount of rain occurring in mid-November and early December."
Rea explained that the new olive oil was "mechanically harvested using our Oxbo Harvest Machine on Dec. 27, 2022, and milled within two hours of harvest our farm yielded, on average, 5.6 tons per acre for a total of 4,900 liters of EVOO. The olives were crushed using our Olivemax 33 mill with a malaxation time of 30 minutes at 82 degrees Fahrenheit. Sometimes called the 'King of Olives,' the Greek Koroneiki olive is renowned for its unusually high yield of oil (often up to a third of the olives' weight is oil) and its high polyphenol and antioxidant values. Our Estate EVOO is a beautiful specimen of this variety. I call it 'Robustly Balanced' in flavor with the presence of aromas like ripe olives and banana; subtle notes of artichoke. It finishes with a light, peppery finish. This special oil is presented in a beautiful matte white bottle with a wooden closure. Try it with our Bourbon Cask Balsamic Vinegar and serve over a green salad with olives, tomatoes, feta cheese and sliced carrots. Or pair it with our Fig Balsamic Reduction or White Balsamic Vinegar for a sweeter dressing over baby spinach, walnuts, goat cheese and strawberries."
The Queen Creek Olive Mill is located at 25062 S. Meridian Road. Visit their website at queencreekolivemill.com.
