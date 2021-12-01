Paradise Valley Community College brings back its family-favorite Festival of Tales, Saturday, Dec. 4.
The cultural literacy event offers two ways for families to enjoy the event. This year, families may either:
Drive through and receive a Festival Fun Pack with books and arts and craft kits, or
Stay and play with numerous outdoor activities such as live music; games; arts and crafts; and virtual storytelling sessions.
