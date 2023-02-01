Shop for purses, jewelry, scarves and more while helping support graduates of rehab in pursuit of recovery at Purse-Impressions’ fourth pop-up fundraiser event at The Holland Center Feb. 3-4.
The event will feature over 300 new and gently used purses, including designer brands, as well as jewelry and scarves for sale. There will also be raffle baskets, a silent auction and a purse donation drive to benefit Purse-Impressions, a Cave Creek 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
There is no entry fee to the function, however patrons are encouraged to bring a donation of purses, jewelry or hygiene products. Each donor will receive a free pop-up fundraiser tote bag for supporting the charity drive.
“Our pop-up fundraiser events have been a huge success,” said Patricia Brusha, president of Purse-Impressions charity boutique. “We are excited to showcase numerous brands like Coach, Michael Kors, Betsy Johnson along with our special selection of Montana West and The SAK purses.”
Purse-Impressions’ mission is to provide fresh start purses and backpacks to women and men celebrating their graduation from rehab. They want those graduates to leave with dignity, hope and the knowledge that someone cares. In less than two years, the charity has donated over 4,000 purses and backpacks to recovering addicts at 11 rehab facilities in Maricopa County.
“I founded Purse-Impressions to transform the tragedy and heartbreak of losing my 28-year-old daughter, Courtney, to addiction into inspiration and compassion for others who are overcoming addiction in their own lives,” Brusha said.
“Before Courtney left us, she told me she didn't like that women who graduated from rehab often left with their personal items in a plastic bag. She wanted those women to hold their heads high, to be proud of their amazing accomplishment and to leave with something that showed their value. This organization was her dream, and I am carrying it forward and have expanded its reach to also serve men.”
The free marketplace will be at The Holland Center, 34250 N. 60th St. in Scottsdale, and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
For more information on the pop-up fundraiser or volunteer opportunities, contact Patricia at patricia@purse-impressions.com or drop by the Charity Boutique, at 7171 E. Cave Creek Road in Cave Creek.
To learn more, make a donation or find other events, visit purse-impressions.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.