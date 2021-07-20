Pueblo Grande Museum and Archaeological Park will reopen July 20 at 75 percent capacity. After a year of being closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, the museum invites guests to join them in their newly renovated and air-conditioned galleries. Visitors are encouraged to visit early if they would like to enjoy a stroll through the ancient village site of Pueblo Grande. Explore our galleries to learn about the ancestral O’odham, the science of archaeology and the history of this special place.
The Museum will reopen with a new exhibition, Rights and Resilience: Celebrating Native American Women. This exhibition is devoted solely to Native American women who fight for their people, their place and their heritage. Rights and Resilience will be on view in the newly renovated Community Gallery and will be open to the public until Sept. 19.Despite warfare, cultural assimilation and persecution, these resilient women inspire fresh perspectives and thoughtful conversations and embody continuity. Rights and Resilience exhibit features ethnographic objects and several powerful artworks from contemporary artists. Exhibit entry is included with general museum admission.
The museum also offers an archaeological park and trail to explore. The outdoor trail is fully wheelchair accessible and great fun for the whole family. Due to the rise in heat this summer, visitors are encouraged to arrive early, bring water and a hat.
