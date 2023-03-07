Bringing together music lovers in a splendid setting, ProMusica Arizona’s highly anticipated Fifth Annual Musical Champagne Salon will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 11.
This popular event, hosted in an exquisite private home in the Anthem Country Club, sells out each year. Making this year even more special, ProMusica Arizona is celebrating its 20th anniversary so there are sure to be some surprises in store.
The semi-formal evening gives guests an opportunity to mingle with ProMusica Arizona’s musicians and enjoy performances by exceptionally talented soloists and small ensembles. An extensive array of heavy hors d’oeuvres and delectable dessert choices along with flowing champagne, wine and other beverages will be served to attendees, and a silent online auction will add to the excitement.
The number of tickets available is limited so everyone is encouraged to purchase early. Tickets are $100 each and are available at pmaz.org/tickets or by calling 623-326-5172. The location will be announced only to individuals who have purchased tickets.
Since its founding in 2003, ProMusica Arizona has become a leader in bringing live music to audiences primarily in the north Phoenix area. With 100 multigenerational singers and instrumentalists, the group has performed more than 285 times for over 139,000 people.
ProMusica Arizona is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is supported by the Arizona Commission on the Arts, which receives support from the State of Arizona and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information, visit pmaz.org.
