ProMusica Arizona Chorale and Orchestra’s holiday concert, "Christmas Through the Ages," will feature stunning arrangements of traditional carols like “The First Noel” and “The Huron Carol,” as well as favorites like “Carol of the Bells” and “Sleigh Ride.”
Under the direction of Patti Graetz, the concert also will include the world-premiere of “Jesus, Refulsit Omnium” (“Jesus, Radiance of the World”), the earliest known Nativity text stemming from 368 A.D. based on the original Gregorian chant, with music by ProMusica Arizona Chorale member and professional composer Ryan Gunderson. The All Saints Lutheran Church Bell Choir and the Handbell Ringers of Sun City will add their talents to the performance, and as always, the audience will be invited to join in singing several well-known songs of the season.
In the giving spirit of the season, contributions will be accepted and equally divided between ProMusica Arizona for community music programs and Youth for Troops’ drive to send packages to deployed servicemen and women for the holidays. Donations will be accepted by cash, check or credit card and a “text-to-give” number and QR code will be provided at the concert for easy and convenient giving from cell phones.
The north Phoenix show is Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. at All Saints Lutheran Church, 15649 N. 7th Street. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit pmaz.org or call 623-326-5172.
