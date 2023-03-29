ProMusica Arizona Orchestra and Chorale’s epic 20th anniversary celebration will conclude with concerts April 1 and 2, presenting the world premiere of commissioned work “Saguaro Song” and other works.
The composition isa six-movement work for chorale and orchestra by Arizona composer Craig Bohmler, well-known for Arizona Opera’s “Riders of the Purple Sage,” and award-winning Canadian author Marion Adler.
The composers use the iconic saguaro cactus as a metaphor for the seasons of life. For example, the fourth movement, “The Saguaro’s Lullaby,” is a tender piece in which the saguaro comes to life as a loving parent. This metaphor is based on the true story of an 11-year-old boy who spent the night sitting in a chair perched in the arms of a real saguaro.
In addition, the concert will open with “A World without Boundaries,” a piece commissioned for ProMusica Arizona’s 15th anniversary which includes text by astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Christa McAuliffe as well as naturalist John Muir. It will be followed by music from “Apollo 13” for orchestra as ProMusica Arizona looks toward the future.
The orchestra will also play George Gershwin’s delightful “An American in Paris Suite,” followed by a choral medley from “Man of La Mancha” culminating with “The Impossible Dream” and then the ethereal “Sunrise (Gloria),” the second movement of Ola Gjeilo’s “Sunrise Mass.”
Completing the concert is Joseph Martin’s poignant “The Awakening,” offering the profound words “Let music never die in me, forever let my spirit sing! Wherever emptiness is found, let there be joy and glorious sound… Let music live.”
The first concert will start at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at All Saints Lutheran Church, located at 15649 N. 7th St. in north Phoenix. The second concert starts at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2 at American Lutheran Church, located at 17200 N. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City.
Since its founding in 2003, ProMusica Arizona has become a leader in bringing live music to audiences primarily in the north Phoenix area. With almost 100 multigenerational singers and instrumentalists, the group has performed more than 285 times for over 139,000 people.
ProMusica Arizona is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is supported by the Arizona Commission on the Arts which receives support from the state and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Tickets for the final ProMusica Arizona’s 20th anniversary celebration performances are $27.50 for adults, $25 for seniors (ages 65 and older) and military, $12 for students ages 16 to 22 and free for children under 15 who are with a paid adult. Free student rush tickets will be available 15 minutes before each performance based on seating availability. Groups of 10 or more for a concert will receive a 10% discount.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit pmaz.org or call 623-326-5172.
