The Desert Awareness Committee (DAC) of The Holland Center will kick off its 2021-22 schedule of events with its ever-popular Prickly Pear Fest, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16, 8am–noon.
Residents young and old are invited to this fun outdoor experience with prickly pears. Attendees will learn how to harvest, clean, juice and prepare prickly pear, turning fruits and pads into nutritious and healthy foods. Enjoy the tastes made with Prickly Pear: lemonade, salsa, pudding and popsicles.
In addition, the DAC “Our Tastes of the Desert” cookbook will be available for purchase.
The Holland Center is located at 34250 N. 60th St. Scottsdale.
For additional information, call 480.488.1090 or visit www.hollandcenter.org/desert-awareness-committee.
