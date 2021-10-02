The Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour returns this year with an in-person event held Friday, Oct. 1, through Sunday, Oct. 3. Featuring over 100 artists throughout the Prescott/Quad-City area, the Tour will offer attendees an opportunity to visit with the artists, observe the creative process and purchase one-of-a-kind works of art. Numerous mediums will be on display, including painting, ceramics, jewelry, textiles, digital art and more.
Attendees of this free, self-guided event may begin at any of the 53 locations throughout Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley or Paulden, and may visit as many as they like.
Each year, attendees of the Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour report that one of the most intriguing aspects is the opportunity to observe artists as they actively demonstrate their craft. This experience allows attendees to learn about the materials, techniques and processes used in creating a work of art, while forging a personal connection with the artists. Seventy-five of the artists participating in the tour are juried and will open their private studios to the public, while an additional 27 artists will exhibit their works in three Art Centers: the Mountain Artists Guild, the Prescott Center for the Arts and the ‘Tis Annex Art Education Building. As organizations that encourage arts practice and provide facilities for ongoing education, these centers are integral to the local arts community.
Most artists participating in the Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour will be raffling one of their works. Raffle tickets may be purchased and used at any tour location. Proceeds from ticket sales will be used to fund next year’s tour, as well as art programs for children in the Quad-City area.
The Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that strives to educate the public about how and why artists create their work. Additionally, the Tour fosters an appreciation of the arts and promotes art education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.