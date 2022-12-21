Scottsdale brothers Kyle Pratt and Sammy Pratt are Christmas enthusiasts and winners of the 10th season of The Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC Television. They've devoted their life’s work to construct an extravagant fantasy land exuding the spirit of Christmas through all four senses with the debut this year of their magical "Christmas Forever" town of the Pratt Brothers Christmas & Holiday Spectacular.
This immersive experience includes attractions for all ages and brightens the spirits of all who visit with its holiday cheer and millions of twinkling Christmas lights at Bell Bank Park in Mesa through Jan. 1, 2023. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event closes at 10 p.m. nightly.
Producers Kyle Pratt and Sammy Pratt, founders of Pratt Brothers Entermazement, are fulfilling their dream of bringing the largest Christmas spectacular to the Valley of the Sun with their captivating display of more than six million lights, pyrotechnics, thousands of bubbles and snowfall, multiple holiday activations and an all-around stunning build out to ignite the spirit of the holidays.
The experience includes attractions for all ages to brighten the spirits of all who visit with its holiday cheer, and of course, millions of twinkling Christmas lights. This event invites one and all throughout the holidays to escape and step into an immersive, jubilant celebration in a winter wonderland, including a train ride around the circumference of the massive footprint.
Pratt Brothers Entermazement are the creative masterminds behind it all, Kyle and Sammy Pratt, whose complementary skills honed over the last decade, inspired the birth of this exquisite event outside of their Scottsdale award-winning home decorations and light display.
“We have grown up loving the magic of Christmas, but most importantly we wanted to create a place where people can escape the worries of the world and experience the magic of Christmas to a whole new level. Here, there is something for everyone,” said Kyle Pratt, founder of Pratt Brothers Entermazement.
Sammy Pratt, founder of Pratt Brothers Entermazement added, “I just know in my heart that this is something we, as brothers, are supposed to do. I’m willing to go to the ends of the earth to provide guests with the best experience possible at this remarkable holiday spectacular.”
The Pratt Brothers Christmas & Holiday Spectacular Christmas Town spans 180,000 square feet and delivers a three-story gingerbread house, magical snowfall and thousands of bubbles, Santa Experience, Mrs. Claus Cookie Decorating, dazzling Christmas Forever 360-degree light show masterfully synchronized to popular Christmas songs with show-stopping pyrotechnics and Ivy & Sage Miracle Market filled with exceptional to simply merry items to bring home holiday cheer.
Guests can walk to the Sweet Street Station where two trains will beckon “all aboard” to journey around the remarkable Christmas Town six uniquely themed areas such as Cotton Candy Corner, Sugar Plum Acres, Bakery Boulevard, Lollipop Lane, Marshmallow Way and Peppermint Place, where guests can smell warm Christmas aromas from each display.
This Arizona-made-and-imagined Christmas delight beckons all to step into an immersive, jubilant holiday celebration of custom characters, jolly entertainment, millions of dazzling lights, snowfall, yummy treats and, most importantly, Christmas cheer.
Since debuting Nov. 22, the Pratt Brothers Christmas & Holiday Spectacular has experienced a lot of support from Valley residents interested in their obsession with Christmas lights.
"My brother Sammy and I are so humbled and thankful for the amazing turnout we have had for it being our first year as a commercial display," Kyle said. "The support from the community and all of those who have followed us throughout the years has been incredible. Opening night was a blast and each night we are improving to make the display and experience better for the guest. We never stop working on enhancing the display and overall experience."
Winning $50,000 in The Great Christmas Light Fight was helpful to them being able to produce this holiday spectacular, but the Pratt Brothers say their new Christmas light display this year came about to help ease traffic frustations in their Scottsdale neighborhood
"Pratt Brothers Christmas & Holiday Spectacular came into fruition not from money, but due to the amount of traffic we were having at our house," Kyle explained. "We literally could not hold the amount of people that would show up to our family home during Christmas time, so we were forced to look further beyond our residential neighborhood. R-Entertainment introduced us to Bell Bank Park back in early 2022 and it has been a work in progress ever since. Now we have the space to share Christmas magic with the masses without the neighbors turning into grinches and yelling at us."
This inaugural Pratt Brothers Christmas & Holiday Spectacular is set to become a Pratt family tradition.
"We want to extend our gratitude and appreciation to everyone who has supported us. Without all of you, Sammy and I wouldn’t be here," Kyle said. "Sammy and I will continue to make magic and spread happiness to families all across Arizona and beyond. We are happy to say that Pratt Brothers Christmas & Holiday Spectacular will not only become a tradition for years to come, but will constantly grow and improve. That is the thing about Sammy and I, we are always striving for the next best thing. We want to always put the guest and their experience first and foremost. This is our first year, and we will only continue to grow better and stronger each year. We already have huge plans for next year… Keep an eye out for other holidays as well… We’re just getting started!"
Tickets are available at PrattBrothersChristmas.com. General admission is $14.99. Sweet Street Train Ride, Santa Experience and Mrs. Claus Cookie Decorating are additional.
Bell Bank Park is located in Mesa at 6321 S. Ellsworth Road and 1 Legacy Dr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.