For those who have a musical instrument sitting around collecting dust, let a young musician give it new life by donating it to Rosie’s House, a nonprofit organization that provides free music lessons to students.
Enrollment is growing at Rosie's House, and more instruments are needed for its new students for the upcoming school year. The organization’s "Play it Forward" campaign asks the community to donate trumpets, violins, cellos and more for programs.
“Donated instruments will be paired with our 600 students to support them as they reach their full creative and personal potential,” Rosie’s House shared in a public statement. “Rosie's House is specifically in need of playable trumpets, saxophones, violins and cellos of all sizes.”
Founded in 1996 by Rosie and Woody Schurz, Rosie's House has grown from teaching just 15 students in a small renovated house in south Phoenix to a highly-respected free music program serving over 600 students Pre K-12 in a wide-array of music disciplines. Taught by some of Arizona's top music educators and musicians, Rosie's House is nationally recognized for the positive impact it has on its students, their families and the community at large.
Donated instruments can be dropped off at Rosie’s House, located at 919 E. Jefferson St. in Phoenix, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All donated instruments must be playable. Please note that due to storage capacity limitation, Rosie’s House is unable to accept upright or grand pianos. Electronic keyboards with 61 keys or more are always needed and welcome, but they must have a power adaptor included.
For more information about Rosie's House or the Play it Forward campaign, visit rosieshouse.org or call 602-252-8475.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.