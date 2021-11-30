The mission of the Phoenix Sister Cities is to foster relationships between the people of Phoenix and its Sister Cities around the world to promote friendship, peace and prosperity. With that mission in mind, the program will host two events this month to help celebrate the holidays and kick off its 50th anniversary year (2022).
First up, join the Phoenix Sister Cities Ramat Gan Committee Dec. 4 to celebrate the holidays with “Levity, Libation and Latkes” from 5:30 to 8pm at a private home in North Central Phoenix. Enjoy a Mediterranean “spread,” music of the season, and, of course, latkes. Guests will also have an opportunity to bid on fine art in a silent auction. Tickets are $30/person or $50/couple. Visit the event website.
On Dec. 12,Phoenix Sister Cities will kick off its 50th anniversary year with a performance by the Coro Infantil de Hermosillo, 4–6pm at the Arizona Biltmore (2400 E. Missouri Ave., Phoenix, in the Gold Ballroom). The Phoenix Children’s Chorus will make a special guest appearance. Tickets are $15/person and free for children 12 and under. Visit the event website.
