Take a hike and change a life at St. Joseph the Worker’s 25th annual Hike for the Homeless fundraiser at McDowell Mountain Regional Park, where funds raised support the nonprofit’s mission to help individuals experiencing poverty, homelessness or who are in crisis, to find quality employment and regain stability in their lives.
The Saturday, March 4 hike is a significant fundraiser for St. Joseph the Worker (SJW), and the goal this year is to raise $85,000. In 2022, the Hike for the Homeless helped hundreds of people experiencing homelessness and economic hardship get a second chance through employment.
“This is an extra special year and event for us as we’re celebrating the 35th anniversary of St. Joseph the Worker and the 25th anniversary of the hike,” said Jarrett Ransom, interim CEO.
“We invite people at all levels to join us on March 4. What better way to spend a Saturday morning in Arizona with your family, friends — furry ones, too — than out on the hiking trail while helping those struggling with unemployment or financial hardship get a new start?”
In its FY 2022, SJW provided its services to more than 7,300 individuals and connected 5,399 individuals with employment. The organization serves clients from more than 50 zip codes across the Valley through its five locations and more than 90 nonprofit, government and private partners.
SJW has helped transform the lives of more than 35,000 individuals since its establishment in 1988 and continues to dispense the resources needed to remove employment barriers and create success. Through its free employment services and its free Workforce Villages transitional housing solution, anyone and everyone who is stable, ready and wanting to work will be employed, regardless of the economic climate or their individual situation. To learn more about SJW, visit sjwjobs.org.
The hike will be from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the Pemberton Trailhead at McDowell Mountain Regional Park, located at 16300 McDowell Mountain Park Dr. in Fountain Hills. Registered hikers will have the option between a 1.5-mile or 4.5-mile hike, and will receive a free t-shirt and be treated to a free breakfast burrito from San Tan Brewing Company.
For more information or to register for the Hike for the Homeless, visit sjwjobs.org/2023hike. Sponsorships are also available, and inquiries can be directed to Deb Bacorn at dbacorn@sjwjobs.org.
