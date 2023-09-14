Phoenix’s First Tee, a nonprofit that uses golf to help teach underserved youth critical life and social skills, will host a star-studded 20th anniversary dinner in Scottsdale Monday, Sept. 18.
The event, which will take place at Ocean 44 in Scottsdale, officially starts at 6 p.m., but attendees can come starting at 5 p.m. to walk the red carpet alongside some big names in golf.
While the event is just a few days away, there is still plenty of availability, and guests can choose from tables of 2-12 people. Tickets start at $1,500 per plate and can be purchased at Firstteephoenix.org/20anniversary.
Funds from the anniversary dinner benefit First Tee-Phoenix, which teaches more than 120,000 youth annually through programs delivered at on-course program locations, in schools and at youth centers across the Valley.
“We are thrilled to be hosting the 20th Anniversary Dinner for First Tee-Phoenix at Ocean 44,” said Danny Calihan, co-host of the 20th anniversary evening.
“The junior golf programs that have been established through First Tee-Phoenix are game changers for these kids and we must continue to get as many kids in our underserved communities involved with golf as humanly possible.”
First Tee-Phoenix’s mission is to enable kids ages 4-18 to build a character that will help them stay on par over the course of their entire lives. By integrating the game of golf with a life skills curriculum, First Tee-Phoenix creates active learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence and resilience that kids can carry to everything they do.
The “On Course” program is taught by 50 staff and volunteer coaches at 14 golf facilities throughout Maricopa County, with nearly 2,000 kids participating each year. First Tee-Phoenix also works with 15 school districts throughout the Valley and offers after-school programs at places like the YMCA and Boys & Girls Clubs.
Longtime supporters and First Tee-Phoenix Board Members Calihan and Robbie Petty are co-hosting the evening.
“We hope everyone will join the First Tee-Phoenix family as we celebrate two decades of making a difference in the lives of Valley children,” Petty said. “On this special night we will honor our special founders, The Thunderbirds and the local families we serve.”
To help raise even more money for the organization, all food and beverages for the evening will be underwritten by Dennis Mastro, Mike Mastro, Jeff Mastro and Scott Troilo, just as the group has done for many significant Valley charity events over the years.
“We could not be prouder to support First Tee and all that they do here in the Valley and across the country to help kids of all socio-economic backgrounds,” Mastro said. “The game of golf should be accessible to all kids, and the life skills that are learned from this fantastic game can carry over into so many facets of life.”
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Firstteephoenix.org/20anniversary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.