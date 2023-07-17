Join the Phoenix Legacy Foundation for an afternoon of fun and philanthropy at the Bowling for Veterans fundraiser taking place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22 at Let It Roll Bowl & Entertainment Center in Phoenix.
Proceeds from this event will support the Southwest Veterans Foundation and the Phoenix Legacy Foundation. The mission of the Phoenix Legacy Foundation is to support local charities through fundraising, volunteer efforts and charitable partnerships.
There will be fun bowling contests, food, vendor tables, a silent auction, raffle and more. Groups can reserve their lane for up to five for $175 (or $40 for single bowler), which includes three hours of unlimited bowling, shoes, pizza, popcorn, soda and — of course — fun.
Marketing and sponsorship opportunities for this event are affordable and easy, and all sponsorship levels have perks built in.
Vendor tables for PMCC members are just $100.
Sponsor a fun activity or game for a donation.
Lane sponsorship is $300 and includes a banner and scrolling ads that people will watch because contests will be randomly shown on the screen, as well as a team of five bowlers for one lane.
Plus, the Phoenix Legacy Fountain is still seeking a Title Sponsor ($1,000), which will be included in all advertisements for this event. The Title Sponsor also will receive a team of five bowlers for one lane.
“Thank you for supporting the Southwest Veterans Foundation, the Phoenix Legacy Foundation and our community,” said Jason Bressler, Phoenix Legacy Foundation president and executive director.
Bressler added the foundation would “greatly appreciate” donations of raffle items, silent auction items or gift baskets with a minimum value of $25 to include in the silent auction and raffle.
The foundation would also happily welcome smaller donation items, such as coupons, gift certificates and giveaway items for the activity and contest prizes, as well as 100 prize bags that are distributed to attendees.
Let It Roll Bowl & Entertainment Center is located at 8925 N. 12th St. in Phoenix. To learn more about the fundraiser or sign up, visit phxlegacy.org.
