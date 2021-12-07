It is that magical time of year when the Valley is aglow with holiday splendor. Here are four unique ways to spend time with family and friends during the holidays, while soaking up the season’s dazzling light displays.
Ride the Rails at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park
Hop on board the Paradise & Pacific Railroad and experience a winter wonderland of holiday lights and displays at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park. The event runs now through Jan. 2 and offers two one and a half hour reservable time blocks at 6pm and 8pm nightly.
When: 6 –7:30pm & 8 – 9:30pm, nightly through Jan. 2 (holidays excluded)
Where: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, 7301 E. Indian Bend Rd., Scottsdale
Cost: $15 per person, advance purchase only (free admission for children two years and younger); include unlimited rides on train and carousel for your time block and visits with Santa (until Dec. 23)
Info: www.therailroadpark.com; 480.312.2312
Take in the Holiday Light Experience at Salt River Fields
This unique and dazzling drive-through holiday light show celebrates the season with the spectacle of nearly five million lights that will greet Yuletide revelers along 1.2 miles featuring six themed lighted holiday ‘tunnels’ and vibrant vignettes with iconic holiday cheer elements such as icicles, stars, Christmas trees, ornaments, snowflakes, gift boxes, candy canes and much more. Favorite holiday songs will be simulcast directly into vehicles on a designated FM radio signal. New this year, is Santa’s Village. This magical spot welcomes one and all with hot chocolate, beverages and snacks, shopping for handcrafted gifts, plus the new Holiday Light Theatre, a spectacle of dynamic, festive lights presented on a 20x40 screen.
When: 6–9pm daily, through Jan. 1
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 7555 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets range from $35 (weekday general admission) to $375 (for a weekend carriage ride for 12)
Info: www.holidaylightexperience.com; 480.656.9940
Get Wild at Phoenix Zoo’s Zoolights
Experience millions of twinkling lights, dazzling animal sculptures and two Music-in-Motion Light Shows on the Zoo’s main lake.
When: Walk-Thru, 5:30–10:30pm, select nights, thru Jan. 15; Cruise, 5:30 & 7:30pm, Dec. 6 & 7
Where: Phoenix Zoo, 455 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix
Cost: $20/person, 2 and under free (walk-thru); $75/vehicle (cruise)
Info: www.phoenixzoo.org/zoolights; 602.286.3800
Chihuly in the Desert at Desert Botanical Garden
For those looking for a different kind of artful holiday season splendor, check out Chihuly in the Desert at Desert Botanical Garden. Chihuly in the Desert showcases Dale Chihuly’s stunning, large-scale installations nestled among the Garden’s world-class collection of desert plants. Featuring installations on the Garden’s trails complemented by a major indoor gallery in Dorrance Hall, the dynamic exhibition includes never-before-seen installations and is a must-see throughout the seasons. Residents can also see Chihuly at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West (visit the website for details).
When: 8am–8pm, Dec. 3 – June 19
Where: 1201 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix
Cost: Included with admission ($14.95– $39.95)
Info: www.dbg.org, 480.941.1225
