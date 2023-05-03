Phoenix Chorale concludes its season with SOUNDTRACK from May 5-7 at venues around the Valley. Tracing nearly 150 years of history through song, SOUNDTRACK explores how composers have used music to help explain everyday life, love and loss throughout the ages.
"Throughout the ages, songs have accompanied humans as they navigate both everyday life and more intense moments," said Artistic Director Christopher Gabbitas.
"SOUNDTRACK is a program of music of faith, love, hope, defiance, strength, sorrow, tolerance and even addiction, expressed through the medium of song. Each selection on this program is dedicated to an imagined listener who needs it on their playlist."
Highlights of SOUNDTRACK include traditional Shaker songs and African American spirituals, stunning pieces from Debussy and Bartók, as well as music from the great American composers of 20th Century, Cole Porter and Duke Ellington.
SOUNDTRACK will also feature two pieces by composer Jennifer Lucy Cook, "They Are Mother," and the world premiere of her "Three Songs by Early American Female Composers."
Cook, a composer and lyricist based in Los Angeles, is known for her work in musical comedy for stage and screen as well as progressive choral music. She will appear in the concert accompanying the Phoenix Chorale on piano.
Here is the schedule of performances:
May 5, 7:30 p.m., at Camelback Bible Church, 3900 E. Stanford Dr., Paradise Valley.
May 6, 7:30 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 100 W. Roosevelt, Phoenix.
May 7, 3 p.m., at Pinnacle Presbyterian Church, 25150 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale.
Single tickets for SOUNDTRACK are $42 for adults, $20 for youth and $37 for seniors and active duty/veterans. Tickets can be purchased at phoenixchorale.org.
