Phoenix Art Museum has launched a new Arts Advocate Membership that provides a discounted membership for Arizona educators and artists registered with Artlink, a Phoenix-based nonprofit that supports Arizona artists and connective events, programs and initiatives.
The new membership program was created in an effort to strengthen the museum’s relationship with artists statewide while also honoring educators who are dedicated to incorporating arts and culture in their curricula.
To qualify, Arizona artists must register with Artlink as an Articipant (at no cost) and create a profile on the ArtistsAZ directory. Then, to purchase an Arts Advocate Membership, qualifying individuals can email membership@phxart.org or call 602-257-2124.
“We are proud to launch this new Arts Advocate Membership, the first membership level in our recent history that provides discounted annual admission and benefits to artists in our community,” said Jeremy Mikolajczak, the Sybil Harrington director and CEO of Phoenix Art Museum.
“Phoenix Art Museum and Artlink are united by our commitment to support dynamic and thriving artist communities across our state. By providing this option to both Arizona artists and Arizona educators — many of whom continue to prioritize art in their classroom despite decreased funding — we hope to build bridges and connect individuals who utilize the museum as a source of information and inspiration.”
An expanded version of the museum’s previous Educator Membership, the Arts Advocate Membership extends annual membership benefits for one adult to not only Arizona-based educators, but also Arizona-based artists who are registered with Artlink and have an active profile on ArtistsAZ, an online directory of Arizona artists.
Registration with Artlink as an Articipant is free and includes a free ArtistsAZ profile. A one-year Arts Advocate Membership to PhxArt is $55, with a two-year version offered at $99.
Benefits include free general admission for one adult for one year; free admission to gallery talks, tours, family programs and films; free admission to Creative Saturdays; discounted admission to special events; a 10% museum store discount; invitations to senior coffee socials (for those 65 and older) and a subscription to PhxArt Magazine and the museum’s monthly e-newsletter.
To qualify for the Arts Advocate Membership, educators must provide proof of employment at an Arizona school with a valid photo ID.
“We are thrilled to partner on a program that provides Arizona artists increased access to Phoenix Art Museum,” said Catrina Kahler, Artlink’s president and CEO.
“Artlink is founded by artists and enthusiastically invites working artists of all mediums to register, create a directory profile and receive this discount in recognition for their vital contribution to Arizona’s community and economy.”
For more information on membership at PhxArt, email membership@phxart.org or call 602-257-2124. For questions on how to register with Artlink, contact info@artlinkphx.org.
Information about the museum’s other membership levels can be found at phxart.org/get-involved/membership.
