There’s lots to see — and do — at Phoenix Art Museum this June, with the premier of the new William Herbert “Buck” Dunton: A Mainer Goes West exhibition, Creative Saturday, an exclusive exhibition tour, a film screening and artist talk and more.
Here are a few things to check out.
Exhibitions opening soon
William Herbert “Buck” Dunton: A Mainer Goes West | June 17, 2023 through June 30, 2024
William Herbert “Buck” Dunton: A Mainer Goes West celebrates the legacy of the Taos Society of Artists’ (TSA) resident “cowboy painter.” Founded in 1915, the TSA was the central group to create and popularize images of the Southwest. Dunton enjoyed commercial and critical success, exhibiting works at the National Academy of Design, the Art Institute of Chicago and the 1924 Venice Biennale, among other achievements.
Featuring some of Dunton’s most significant works, the exhibition provides an intimate look at the American artist, including a selection of paintings drawn from the museum’s collection, creating a dialogue between his own practice and those of his peers and collaborators.
Upcoming events
Creative Saturday | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10
Kick off summer with art-making activities, performances and hands-on experiences for visitors of all ages and abilities. Check out fashion-design exhibition MOVE: The Modern Art of Geoffrey Beene and create wearable fashion accessories with Phoenix-based artist Kyllan Maney.
Discover mixed reality artwork Reynier Leyva Novo: Methuselah and investigate a monarch’s life cycle, migration journey and wing patterns with biologist and Phoenix College professor Jon Douglas. Explore Juan Francisco Elso: Por América through music with live performances by Bolivian pianist Masaru Sakuma, featuring selections from Cuba and across Latin America. For more information, click here.
Exclusive Exhibition Tour: Lo que es, es lo que ha sido/What It Is, Is What Has Been | 5 to 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 21
Limited capacity. Advanced reservation recommended
Join exhibition curators Olga Viso, PhxArt curator-at-large and senior advisor on curatorial affairs, and Julio César Morales, executive director and co-chief curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Tucson for an exclusive tour of Lo que es, es lo que ha sido/What It Is, Is What Has Been: Selections from the ASU Art Museum’s Cuban Art Collection.
The exhibition complements special-engagement exhibition Juan Francisco Elso: Por América. Together, the two exhibitions explore artistic expression during times of humanitarian crises and social upheaval. For more information, click here.
Film Screening + Artist Talk: Sandra Ramos | 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21
Discover the life and practice of Cuban contemporary painter, printmaker and installation artist Sandra Ramos, who explores nationality, gender and identity in her work by drawing from her own experiences living in and migrating out of Cuba. Join PhxArt in Whiteman Hall for viewings of five animated short films by Ramos that examine the complexities of daily life, migration and gender politics in Cuba. Ramos created the series in the years leading up to her 2014 exile. In them, the protagonists imagine many pathways to survive and escape.
Following the screenings, hear from the artist in conversation with Olga Viso, exhibition curator of Juan Francisco Elso: Por América and PhxArt curator-at-large and senior advisor on curatorial affairs, and Julio César Morales, executive director and co-chief curator of Museum of Contemporary Art, Tucson. Tickets are available for reservation here.
Object of the Month: Isla jugando a la Guerra (Island Playing at Way) by José Bedia | 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, June 15, 22 and 29
Cuban artist José Media’s circular canvas represents a female figure as an island, surrounded by an ocean of concentric circles and comments on encounters between cultures and Cuba’s geopolitical position in the world. Join Charlotte Quinney, interpretation manager at PhxArt, to explore how this work juxtaposes the past and present, natural and human-made, mythological and real, on view in Migration Stories: Arizona Collects Cuban Art. For more information, click here.
Each of the above events are included with a general admission ticket except for the June 21 film screening, which costs $5. Events are free for members.
For a full list of exhibitions on view now at Phoenix Art Museum, visit phxart.org/art/exhibitions. To see a complete event calendar, visit phxart.org/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.