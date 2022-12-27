Football season is in full swing, and even the pets can get involved with PetSmart’s ultimate MVPets TAILgate experience in Scottsdale on Saturday, Dec. 31.
In celebration of being a sponsor of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, PetSmart is bringing this special TAILgate to stores across the state leading up to the big game, with the Scottsdale location being the next stop on the tour.
The event is free, open to the public and has a variety of fun activities for both pets and their owners.
Guests can test their speed and agility with a 40-yard dash in a giant, life-sized hamster wheel. There will also be a station for pet parents to create a custom football player card with their pet’s photo, complete with a souvenir lanyard.
In addition to the fun and games, the event also helps support a great cause. For every MVPet card created through Feb. 15, 2023, PetSmart will donate $1 to PetSmart Charities, the leading funder of animal welfare, to support its mission.
Plus, there will be adoptable pets at the event from PetSmart Charities’ partner, the Arizona Humane Society.
The TAILgate will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at Scottsdale PetSmart, located at 4380 N. Miller Road.
