Pet Supplies Plus and Arizona Animal Hospital will co-host a holiday-themed community event, the “No Flea Market,” Saturday, Dec. 4, from 1–5pm, at the hospital’s North Scottsdale location (31319 N. Scottsdale Rd.).
This holiday-themed community event will offer fun for the whole family including four-legged friends and family. Spend time talking to local service partners, shopping for last minute holiday gifts, or just relax listening to holiday music with local food and beverages.
This day will feature:
- Shopping opportunities with gift options for not only pets, but pet parents as well
- Loaded Dogs food truck
- Learn about local pet services including Partner’s Dog Training and Carefree Pet Resort
- Beverages for sale by the YMCA Teen Leaders Club
- Pet rescue adoptions
- Holiday music
- Pet pictures with Santa
- Pet food vendors with samples and education
- Yoga with your dog and more
For more information about the hosts, visit Pet Supplies Plus at www.petsuppliesplus.com; visit Arizona Animal Hospital at www.arizonaanimalhospital.com.
