PACC911 is a North Phoenix nonprofit organization that brings together the many animal welfare organizations throughout Arizona, most in Maricopa County, by uniting them and offering opportunities to work together for the greater benefit of the animals. One way that PACC911 brings these organizations together is through its Adoptathon events.
Since 2004, PACC911 Adoptathons have helped place well over 10,200 animals into new family situations.
The organization feels that a great many potential pet owners shy away from traditional animal shelters believing them to be too noisy and depressing, which is why PACC911 conducts eight outdoor adoption events throughout the Valley each year. Its next event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13, at All Saints Episcopal Church in North Phoenix.
All pets in attendance are spayed, neutered and vaccinated. The rescue partners know their pets’ personalities and act as a matchmaker to help families make the best choice for their circumstances. A food truck will also be on site at the event.
