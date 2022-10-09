Beers and bräts are plentiful at The Four Peaks Oktoberfest this weekend at Tempe Town Lake.
In addition to all the bräts you can eat, other mouth-watering options include Denmark Foods Empanadas with vegetarian and poblano chicken empanadas. Also, there will be a celebrity brät eating contest.
New this year are two new carnival rides from Brown's Amusements: The Orbiter and The Music Express which takes you backward.
The event is free on Sunday, Oct. 9. Anyone 20 years old or younger are free all weekend.
Sunday, Oct. 9 (Free Admission)
- Arizona Lucky Dog Invitational
- USSHA Sanctioned Stein Holding Contest
- NFL Football screening – Eagles @ Big Red
- Weiner Dog Races
- Reverse Happy Hour, 6 to 8 p.m. – $1 off draft beer (while supplies last)
- Music Headliners – Voyager & SuperHero
