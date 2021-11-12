Desert Foothills Land Trust invites nature lovers of all ages to join them at the beautiful Jewel of the Creek Preserve for a day of exploration and discovery. The ninth annual Desert Discovery Day will take place Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10am to 2pm. Due to capacity limits, pre-registration is required. Participants will enjoy the health benefits of hiking in nature as they take in breath-taking views and participate in interactive experiences at discovery stations along the Harry Dalton Trail. Each station will be focused on the unique flora, fauna, and history of our amazing Sonoran Desert.
“Whether you’re a seasoned hiker, or exploring the desert for the first time, this is an event that people of all ages can enjoy,” said Land Trust executive director Vicki Preston. “We love to see the sheer excitement on the faces of the lucky who find a ‘nugget’ while panning for gold, or the wide eyes of those seeing an owl up close for the first time. This is a great opportunity for everyone to learn something about the unique Sonoran Desert we call home.”
This community event is sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Carefree and Carefree Physical Therapy. Other community organizations partnering with the Land Trust for this educational event include Cave Creek Museum, Desert Awareness Committee, Desert Foothills Family YMCA, Desert Foothills Library, Rattlesnake Solutions, LLC, Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area, and Wild At Heart.
The Desert Foothills Land Trust connects people to nature through land acquisition and long-term stewardship, as well as events and activities, like Desert Discovery Day, that allow the community to use and enjoy the lands that have been protected. Future generations will benefit from this incredible legacy of conserved land.
