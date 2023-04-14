The Queen Creek Olive Mill is sprouting into springtime this weekend by celebrating the season with its 14th Annual Olive Blossom Festival.

This two-day weekend event offers live music, special vendors, Bocce ball, cornhole, beer and wine garden, Di Oliva, cooking demos and an opportunity for guests to observe the groves in full bloom from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. this Saturday, April 15 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.

Enjoy the Queen Creek Olive Mill as it celebrates the launch of its Master Blender’s bottle, a limited-edition late harvest EVOO, personally handcrafted by owner Perry Rea, the mill's olive oil sommelier, in partnership with the Corning Olive Oil Company.

"The Olive Blossom Festival is our annual celebration of springtime at the Queen Creek Olive Mill. We pride ourselves on making extra virgin olive oil from blossom-to-bottle and this festival is an opportunity to understand where the journey begins for every high-quality extra virgin olive oil," said David Mills, marketing coordinator for the Queen Creek Olive Mill.

Admission is free and no RSVP is required. Visit QueenCreekOliveMill.com for more information.

The Queen Creek Olive Mill is located at 25062 S. Meridian Road.

