OdySea Aquarium is celebrating its seventh anniversary this Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 2-4, by unveiling a pair of captivating and awe-inspiring exhibits that add to the visitor experience while also introducing exciting new aquatic species.
Guests will be transfixed in the revitalized Aqua lobby where shimmering fish gracefully move in perfect harmony in the Schooling Palometa exhibit and just beyond the Great Barrier Reef tunnel, visitors will venture into a magical underwater realm at the Reefs of the World gallery, a breathtaking spectacle that highlights the stunning diversity of coral ecosystems.
These premier exhibits are complimented by the new in-house Starbucks which adds a touch of indulgence, making OdySea Aquarium the ultimate destination for families seeking an unforgettable, one-of-a-kind experience.
“We are thrilled to have these magnificent new exhibits at OdySea Aquarium," said Greg Charbeneau, the Aquarium’s president.
“We are dedicated to providing our guests with fascinating and immersive experiences, and these remarkable exhibits showcase our dedication to our visitors, conservation, the preservation of species and OdySea Aquarium itself. We continue to provide an extraordinary environment that exceeds expectations. These new exhibits, along with the new Starbucks, give all guests even more reasons to visit OdySea Aquarium for the first time — or the 100th time.”
The excitement begins for guests of OdySea Aquarium the moment they step into the building and are immersed in the reimagined Aqua Lobby. Here, the mesmerizing Schooling Palometa exhibit takes center stage with over 600 spellbinding schooling Palomera fish creating a display of synchronized movements, constantly swimming in unison with unique patterns and formations.
With an incredible double-sided perspective, guests can take in this amazing exhibit when entering the building, and again on the backside of the infinity display, just before they exit OdySea Aquarium.
Just past the Great Barrier Reef tunnel on the Aquarium’s first floor, guests will encounter Reefs of the World and be transported into a thriving coral ecosystem. With over 100 species of coral and colorful fish coming together, visitors can get close enough to study the delicate structures and unique patterns of each coral colony. This vibrant exhibit serves as a living testament to the importance of preserving these fragile ecosystems and raising awareness about their conservation.
The addition of a full-service Starbucks elevates the visitor experience by providing familiar and beloved options from handcrafted beverages to delicious pastries and signature treats, all conveniently located within the Aquarium.
With the spectacular Schooling Palometa and Reefs of the World exhibits, plus a host of iconic Starbucks drink and treat options all under one roof, guests won’t have to go far to make OdySea Aquarium the perfect family outing this Labor Day Weekend — or anytime of the year.
To plan a visit, visit odyseaaquarium.com.
Arizona Boardwalk is also celebrating its seventh anniversary Labor Day weekend with a splash. Don’t miss Foam Frenzy, a free event that features endless foam parties, classic fire truck water play, water squirter battle zones and other exciting water activities in the center courtyard of the area’s best entertainment destination.
It’s the coolest water party around, running all three days, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, September 2-4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
