Fountain Hills Theater announces the opening of the hilarious musical Nunsense.
Five survivors at the Little Sisters of Hoboken nunnery, the rest of the sisterhood having succumbed to botulism after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia, Child of God, stage a variety show to raise funds so that the last four of the dearly departed can be buried. It’s so funny it really should be sinful!
The Nunsense concept originated as a line of greeting cards featuring a nun offering tart quips with a clerical slant. The cards caught on so quickly that Goggin decided to expand the concept into a cabaret show called The Nunsense Story, which opened for a four-day run at Manhattan's Duplex and remained for 38 weeks, encouraging its creator to expand it into a full-length theater production.
Nunsense is produced by Patty Torrilhon, directed and choreographed by Noel Irick, and musically directed by Robin Peterson. Nunsense stars Brianne Gobeski, Courtney Jacobs, Tina Khalil, Tanya Schoenwolf, and Punawai Tietz. Nunsense is presented through Special Arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
If you go:
When: May 6 through 22
Time: Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm.
Tickets: Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5 discount on all Thursday performances. Group rate discounts are available. Veteran and Active Duty discounts.
Fountain Hills Theater is located at 11445 N. Saguaro Boulevard in Fountain Hills. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 480.837.9661 extension 3 or visit fhtaz.org.
