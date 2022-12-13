North Valley Symphony Orchestra (NVSO) will present "A Joyous Christmas," bringing an affordable holiday concert experience to the communities of the Phoenix North Valley.
The performance will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. at North Canyon High School Auditorium, 1700 E. Union Hills Drive in Phoenix.
Ring in the holidays with NVSO at "A Joyous Christmas," a concert featuring music from some of your favorite holiday movies including "Miracle on 34th Street," "Babes in Toyland" and "Home Alone."
In addition to music from films and TV, the program includes holiday favorites like "Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow" and "Carol of the Bells." There is even a symphony based on carols! Audience members will also get to visit with Santa and his Elves in the lobby. Bring the whole family to celebrate!
"This concert includes music that everyone will enjoy, featuring light-hearted Christmas favorites with many theme songs from beloved films and cartoons such as A Charlie Brown Christmas, Elf and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation,” said Kevin Kozacek, NVSO music director and conductor. "But we will also include a stunning 1927 piece by Victor Hely-Hutchinson called A Carol Symphony, which is based on five classic carols. We hope you will enjoy this jam-packed concert that has something for everyone."
NVSO is committed to making concert tickets affordable for all. Tickets are now on sale and prices are just $5. Purchase tickets at the NVSO website, or by calling 623-980-4628. NVSO’s 11th season is generously sponsored by The Crouch Group. The December concert is sponsored by I-Med. Concert and season sponsorships are available for any businesses or individuals wanting to support NVSO.
NVSO is partially funded by the Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture through appropriations from the Phoenix City Council.
