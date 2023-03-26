Join Phoenix Art Museum and FashFilmFete for a night at the museum where fashion meets film during a new program kicking off Wednesday, March 29.
“Night at the Museum,” hosted by FashFilmFete, an annual film festival celebrating fashion storytelling, will have quarterly screenings featuring a film where fashion is a pivotal component of the storytelling and underrepresented voices, specifically women and people of color, are celebrated.
“Similar to our annual festival – taking place at the Phoenix Art Museum on September 23 – these quarterly screenings will feature a film that has the power to bring together both fashion and film aficionados alike to explore style in cinema and its influence on pop culture,” said FashFilmFete founder Mignon Gould.
Each screening will include a discussion panel with an audience Q&A after the film. The film screening series aims to bring together a global community of fashion and film aficionados to explore style in cinema and its influence on pop culture, fashion design, contemporary art and beauty standards, with a mission to provide a platform for historically underrepresented voices in film and fashion.
The first film on the docket is “The Gospel According to André,” which will screen from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.
Tickets to “Night at the Museum” are $5 per person and available for purchase online through Phoenix Art Museum at phxart.org.
Wednesday, March 29: “The Gospel According to André”
This film, directed by Kate Novack, takes viewers on an emotional journey sharing the life of Vogue’s Editor-at-Large André Leon Talley. From growing up in the segregated South to becoming one of the most influential tastemakers and fashion curators, “The Gospel According to André” is an indispensable addition to the growing canon of fashion documentaries. Watch the trailer here.
Wednesday, May 24: “The First Monday in May”
An unprecedented look behind the scenes of two of New York’s premier cultural events, “The First Monday In May” follows the creation of “China: Through The Looking Glass,” the most attended fashion exhibition in the history of The Costume Institute at The Metropolitan Museum of Art — which examined Chinese-inspired Western fashion — and the 2015 Met Gala. Watch the trailer here.
Wednesday, Aug. 30: “Fresh Dressed”
“Fresh Dressed” is a fascinating, fun-to-watch chronicle of hip-hop, urban fashion and the hustle that brought oversized pants and graffiti-drenched jackets from Orchard Street to high fashion's catwalks and Middle America shopping malls. Reaching deep into Southern plantation culture, the Black church and Little Richard, director Sacha Jenkins' music-drenched history draws from a rich mix of archival materials. Watch the trailer here.
For more information on the “Night at the Museum” quarterly screenings or FashFilmFete taking place at the Phoenix Art Museum on Sept. 23, visit fashfilmfete.com.
