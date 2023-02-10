On the day before the Big Game, former NFL quarterback and Arizona State alum Jake Plummer, along with Ricky Williams, in partnership with The Marijuana Industry Trade Association (MITA) and other community organizations, are hosting Remembrance: A Health and Wellness Festival in Chandler.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Chandler Park, located at 178 E. Commonwealth Ave. Ticket prices start at $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Attendees can interact with Plummer and Williams along with dozens of other athletes and sports figures, enjoy invigorating yoga taught by high profile former NFL players and participate in sound healing on the grass while learning about alternative healing modalities. There will be a must-attend drum circle, chiropractor activations and opportunities to learn about the benefits of naturopathic medicine, cannabis, plant-based remedies, massage, acupuncture, functional mushrooms, yoga, meditation, reiki, breathe work, sound healing and more.
Experts from Sonoran University of Health Sciences will be on hand to share research and knowledge on the various modalities within naturopathic medicine.
Plummer enjoyed a 10-year tenure in the NFL after a successful football career at ASU. Now, he is a celebrated entrepreneur and advocate for natural health remedies, including being the owner of UMBO, a line of all-natural functional mushroom supplements.
“The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in America. It highlights the epitome of human performance and health. And it sparked an idea for a collective of us, hosting a health and wellness summit to engage the community to deepen a remembrance of natural wellness. Herbs, mushrooms, yoga, cannabis, acupuncturists and so many other wellness modalities are entering the mainstream,” Plummer said.
According to Demitri Downing, founder of MITA, the focus should always be on how members of a community utilize substances and modalities for healing and balance, never abuse: “It’s exciting to see our modern-day gladiators adopt this messaging.”
“Cannabis should always be used responsibly to improve the human mind, body, spirit and condition,” said Williams, founder of the Highsman Cannabis brand. “I want people to keep this message in mind as they pursue their best lives.”
To learn more about the event and participating organizations, visit remembrancefestival.com.
