Before getting to that midnight toast, enjoy one last fabulous meal in 2022. Here are a few nearby restaurants offering special New Year’s Eve dinners.
Venues Cafe
Venues Cafe will offer its regular menu as well as a surf and turf traditional New Year’s Eve dinner. The celebratory meal ($78.95) includes a choice of soup or salad, 8-ounce Maine lobster tail and 6-ounce filet mignon. It also comes with dessert for two, a champagne toast and party favors.
In addition, Pete Pancrazi, a well known entertainer in the area, will perform live to help ring in the new year.
The restaurant will toast to the New Year on East Coast Time – 10 p.m. here in Arizona – so more people can enjoy that special “midnight” countdown and still feel refreshed and rested on New Year’s Day.
34 Easy Street, Carefree
480-595-9909
venuescafe.com
Hearth ‘61
Ring in 2023 with a special four-course dinner at Hearth ‘61 and plenty of bubbles to go around.
Savor an amuse-bouche of organic butterkin squash soup, followed by beet cured hamachi, melted leek and shiitake mushroom tart, wagyu turf and turf, and black velvet and hazelnut cake. Plus, customers can enjoy live music from DJ B Novelli from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The 6:30 p.m. seating is $159 per person, while the 9:30 p.m. seating is $199 per person and includes party favors along with a midnight champagne toast. Prices do not include tax, gratuity or alcohol and reservations are required.
5445 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley
480-624-5458
mountainshadows.com
ZuZu
Get festive with bubbly and bottomless apps, DJ entertainment and a chocolate ball drop at midnight in a chic lounge atmosphere at ZuZu.
General admission is $150 per person, which includes three drink tickets and food. Upgrade to a VIP table package starting at $500 for a table for two, which includes a bottle of champagne, a seafood platter for the table and bottomless food and dessert from the noshing stations. For those who want to go all out, they can reserve the Rosie Room, a hidden dining area including space for 16, four bottles of champagne, a seafood platter and noshing stations, for $4,000.
The featured food from Executive Chef Russell LaCasce includes an oyster bar, extravagant cheese display, spicy tuna tartare on a crispy rice cake, gin-cured Icelandic salmon, New York strip bruschetta, empanadas, mini ZuZu burger sliders and much more. There’s also an over-the-top dessert spread from Pastry Chef Maria Arenas.
The evening starts at 8 p.m. and the DJ spins from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Prices do not include service charge or tax. Reservations are strongly encouraged.
6850 E. Main Street, Scottsdale
480-421-7997
hotelvalleyho.com
Carcara at Sheraton Phoenix Downtown
Carcara at Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, will ring in the New Year with a locally-sourced menu influenced by the rich traditions of the Southwest, including Sonoran-inspired dishes and handcrafted cocktails.
Cheers to 2023 with a special New Year's Eve dinner and cocktail menu, featuring surf and turf, 24K chocolate cake, poma cognac celebration, lemon ball drop and more. Then, customers can take the celebration to the hotel's lobby lounge, &More by Sheraton, with beverage specials, complimentary Veuve Clicquot tastings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and complimentary sparkling wine toasts at 11:50 p.m.
340 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix
602-262-2500
carcararestaurant.com
Match Market & Bar
In alignment with the “Come On Barbie Let’s Go Party New Year’s Eve Party” at the FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel, Match Market & Bar is hosting a themed New Year’s Eve “Barbie” dinner, Barbie’s Food Truck late night eats and New Year’s Day brunch menus.
From 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, in honor of New Year’s Eve, guests can enjoy special dinner items including a burrata heirloom tomato salad, crispy pork belly lettuce wraps, lobster pomodoro, spicy cioppino and steak frites.
Then, from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., food truck offerings of Korean pork belly tacos, parmesan crusted ultimate grilled cheese, cubano and carne asada fries will be available.
To soak up the celebrations from the night before, Match Market & Bar is offering the following brunch items on New Year’s Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: blue crab avocado toast, chilaquiles rojo, pozole rojo, California-style breakfast burrito and Huntington Beach breakfast sandwich.
1100 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix
602-875-8000; 602-875-8080
foundrehotels.com; matchphx.com
Francine Restaurant
Take a culinary journey and celebrate New Year’s Eve with a delightfully paired 5-course menu offering French inspired dishes with a Mediterranean twist at Francine Restaurant.
Each of the five courses showcase the flavors of the season and have different options to choose from. Mains include a selection of either seabass with Albufera sauce, winter vegetables and clams in a coriander mint broth; filet mignon with truffle jus, beetroot; or a roasted organic guinea hen with spinach provençal and a mustard emulsion.
The full menu covers everything from a selection of amuses, an assortment of petit fours and everything in between – including a celebratory champagne toast.
Francine’s Gold and White New Year’s Eve Celebration will offer seatings between 7 and 9 p.m. The evening also includes a DJ and complimentary champagne toast at midnight. The pre-fixe menu is $225 per person.
4710 N. Goldwater Boulevard, Scottsdale
480-690-6180
francinerestaurant.com
Rusconi’s American Kitchen
Close out the year with a fabulous dinner at Rusconi’s American Kitchen. On New Year’s Eve, the restaurant will serve an exclusive three-course prix fixe menu. The meal costs $90 per person, plus tax and gratuity.
First Course, choice of one:
Warm Blue Cheese Fritters with Taylor Farms baby greens, maple vinaigrette, grilled apples and toasted pine nuts
Lobster Bisque with crustacean oil, gulf shrimp and chives
Baby Carrots and Roasted Beets with Herbed Quinoa, toasted sesame seeds, Sonoma goat cheese, arugula pesto and tiny roquette
Braised Beef Short Rib with Cabernet Sauce, maple scented sweet potato puree and crispy parsnips
Fennel Smoked Salmon with semolina pancakes and tiny roquette, roasted pepper crème fraiche, crisp capers, tomatoes and onion
Blue Crab and Shrimp Cake with frisée and roasted corn salad, lobster butter sauce
Entrée Course, choice of one:
Black Striped Bass with heirloom potatoes, fennel, cured tomatoes, olives and citrus jus
Grilled Vegetable and Goat Cheese Bread Pudding with wilted baby spinach, small vegetables and carrot jus
Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Pomegranate Glaze served with spaghetti squash, small green beans and apple jus
Grilled Tenderloin of Beef and Blue Crab with lemon emulsion, goat cheese grits, baby carrots and red wine gastrique
Garlic and Herb Crusted Rack of Lamb with grilled vegetable ratatouille, corn crepe and basil pesto
Dessert Course, choice of one:
White Chocolate and Blueberry Bread Pudding with salted caramel and vanilla sauces
Blackberry Panna Cotta with mango and strawberry relish and coconut cream sauce
Maple Scented Crème Brûlée
