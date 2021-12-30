Kick off the new year with Desert Foothills Library’s 2022 programming and events for area youths and teens.
January 4: Sonoran Desert Story & Stroll, An Interactive Nature Series
Join Desert Foothills Library and Desert Foothills Land Trust as we explore the amazing Sonoran Desert through this interactive nature series. Each session will feature a children’s book inspired by the desert that will be read by the author themselves. After the reading participants will help bring the book to life with a creative activity followed by a guided nature walk through the Land Trust’s beautiful Carolyn Bartol Preserve located right next to the library on top of Saguaro Hill.
Join author, Barbara Renner as she reads one of her three children’s picture books about clumsy Quincy the quail and his adventures. After the reading you will get to make a Quincy the quail of your own to take home and embark on a Sonoran Desert adventure with your guide to explore and learn more about this amazing desert that Quincy calls home.
Details: 10:30am; this program is suited for ages 3 to 7 years old. Sun protection and closed-toe walking shoes are recommended for the guided tour.
January 15: Parenting 101 in 2022
Being a parent is one of the most challenging jobs you will ever have, as well as one of the most rewarding. The end goal is to raise, confident, self-reliant, and well-grounded children. Discover options and solutions to support you in your daily role as a parent, towards achieving that goal. This class will be presented by Michele Guy Syne, who is a Professional Engineer and Certified Hypnotherapist.
Details: 1pm; this program is for parents, guardians, and caregivers.
January 15: Art Masterpiece Class: Camille Pissarro
While parents attend Parenting 101, children are invited to explore work by French Impressionist painter Camille Pissarro through an Art Masterpiece class. Pissarro’s painting Pluie, Place du Theatre Francais, Rain.
Details: 1pm; this program is suited for ages 6 to 9 years old.
January 19: Teen Book Club: Manga Edition
Dive into the world of manga either as a guide or as a beginner. Each month, participants will read the first volume of a different manga series and discuss it and manga in general. January’s book is Fullmetal Alchemist: Volume 1 by Hiromu Arakawa. Snacks will be provided. Copies of the book will be available for checkout.
Details: 3:30pm; this program is suited for ages 13 to 18 years old.
All events take place at Desert Foothills Library, located at 38443 North Schoolhouse Road in Cave Creek. The library will be closed on Saturday, January 1 in observance of New Year’s Day and Monday, January 17 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. For more information or to register, visit www.dfla.org or call 480.488.2286.
