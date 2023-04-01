“Rattlesnakes!” presentation at Phoenix Zoo

Springtime brings warm weather, beautiful flowers and an abundance of people venturing into the great outdoors to enjoy the desert. But it also brings out some of Arizona’s most famous - and venomous critters. The Phoenix Zoo’s ectotherm team is getting you closer to these slithery friends with a never-been-seen presentation “Rattlesnakes!”

Stars of the presentation include the Gila monster, Western diamondback rattlesnake, Arizona black rattlesnake and more. These species, and more of their scaley friends, can be seen at the presentation and then in their habitats in the Arizona Aviary on the Arizona Trail.

“This exciting and thrilling presentation is an opportunity for guests to learn how to respect snakes and understand their role in Arizona’s ecosystem,” said Bradley Lawrence, animal curator at the zoo. “Our keepers share their daily experiences with husbandry and care – and – how to keep yourself safe while enjoying the outdoors.”

Don’t worry, you can sit at a safe distance and still see everything up close on the amphitheaters’ giant digital screen. There are always two experienced keepers on stage who have training in handling of venomous animals. Come prepared with questions for the staff as Q&A is built into the presentation.

The “Rattlesnakes!” presentation is on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through April 30 (weather permitting) at 2:30 p.m. in the outdoor Phoenix Zoo’s Doornbos Discovery Amphitheater. The Phoenix Zoo is located at 455 N. Galvin Parkway.

