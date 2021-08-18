Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Gila County in east central Arizona... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 645 PM MST. * At 245 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Scottsdale, Sycamore Creek and Rio Verde. This includes the following streams and drainages... Verde River, East Fork Sycamore Creek, Sheep Creek, Camp Creek, South Fork Sheep Creek, Davenport Wash, Indian Spring Wash, Copper Camp Creek, Sycamore Creek and Ironwood Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... The Woodbury burn scar in... Gila County in east central Arizona... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 745 PM MST. * At 333 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Woodbury Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Apache Lake. This includes the following streams and drainages... Ash Creek, Barranca Creek, Lewis and Pranty Creek, Salt River, Reavis Creek, Pine Creek, Buckhorn Creek, Bronco Creek and Burnt Corral Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... The Bush burn scar in... Gila County in east central Arizona... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 715 PM MST. * At 311 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bush Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bush Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Four Peaks and Tonto Basin. This includes the following streams and drainages... Ash Creek, Picadilla Creek, Verde River, Barranca Creek, Boulder Creek, Mesquite Wash, Camp Creek, Salt River, Alder Creek, Sycamore Creek, Buckhorn Creek, Bronco Creek, Cottonwood Creek and Ironwood Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR MARICOPA COUNTY... At 247 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Phoenix, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley and Scottsdale Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR MARICOPA COUNTY... At 243 PM MST, Rain gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Scottsdale, Cave Creek, Carefree, Desert Mountain, Camp Creek and Seven Springs. This includes the following streams and drainages... Grapevine Wash, Seven Springs Wash, Apache Wash, Camp Creek, Blue Wash, Cave Creek, Galloway Wash and Cottonwood Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... The Bush burn scar in... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 615 PM MST. * At 246 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bush Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Sycamore Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bush Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Ballantine Trailhead, Round Valley and Sugarloaf Mountain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE SEARS BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY... At 243 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Sears Burn Scar. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Camp Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Sears Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Sears Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... mainly rural areas of Maricopa County PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... The Bush burn scar in... Gila County in east central Arizona... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 530 PM MST. * At 246 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bush Burn Scar. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Bush Fire wildfire burn area. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bush Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Sunflower, Punkin Center and Tonto Basin. This includes the following highways... AZ Route 188 between mile markers 260 and 266. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 217 and 226. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY... At 242 PM MST, gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Phoenix, Glendale, Scottsdale, Cave Creek, Carefree, Deer Valley Airport, North Mountain Park and Metro Center Mall. This includes the following streams and drainages... Cave Creek and Apache Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST FOR MARICOPA COUNTY... At 517 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Tolleson, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Avondale, Goodyear, El Mirage, Tolleson, Youngtown, Sun City, Cashion, Sun City West, Litchfield Park, Glendale Sports Complex, North Mountain Park and Phoenix International Raceway. This includes the following highways... AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 128 and 141. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 203 and 215. AZ Route 51 near mile marker 8, and between mile markers 10 and 13. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...Airport Weather Warning for Deer Valley Airport until 715 PM MST for lightning.... Lightning is anticipated within 5 miles of the airport in 10 minutes.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, Dripping Springs, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Tonto Basin and West Pinal County. * Until 8 PM MST this evening. * Showers and thunderstorms capable of producing flash flooding are expected through the remainder of this afternoon and early evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&