All pet owners are invited to bring their furry friends to The Thumb BBQ bistro/gas station/car wash in Scottsdale on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a new, outdoor “Barker’s Market” Pet Festival.
This fun-filled Barker’s Market will be held once a month and feature dozens of local vendors showcasing awesome pet products and services. Friendly dogs are welcome, and The Thumb will sell special “Barkuterie Boards” on frisbees for dogs. There will also be dogs available for adoption on Jan. 8 with P.A.W.S (Pound Animals Worth Saving). Admission to the event is free.
The Thumb is an iconic Scottsdale landmark that is best known for its award-winning barbeque, bakery, car wash and service, artisan gift market and for being featured in “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.” Launched in 2012 inside a gas station/car wash, The Thumb has become an unlikely but enormously popular destination for barbecue in the Valley. There is also a large, outdoor dog patio area featuring complimentary dog treats.
The Thumb is located at 9393 E. Bell Rd, Scottsdale. For more information, call 480-513-8186 or visit thethumb.com.
