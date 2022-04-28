The Shemer Art Center has two new exhibitions titled New Art Arizona and Hugs from Home: A Covering of Shadows on display through May 19.
NEW ART ARIZONA features the works of 10 college scholarship recipients, chosen this year by the Arizona Artists Guild and the Arizona Watercolor Association. Artists selected for this exhibition include Eli Fernanda Duarte, Philip Henry V, Emily Kray, Lola Panco, Jared Peterson, Maggie Pierce, Joseph Pillado, Patrick Ryan, Jesus Sanchez-Alvarez, and Jess Tommeraasen. Scholarships awarded and more information about each artist’s works can be found at arizonaartistsguild.net/2022-scholarship-winners.
Also on display at the Shemer is a solo exhibition, HUGS FROM HOME: A COVERING OF SHADOWS, by Cherie Buck-Hutchison. This exhibition features 16 works of art that each shows her employment of a therapy known as Memory Reconsolidation (RRT). It involves the intentional layering of memories atop one another in an effort to mitigate memory-related anxieties such as PTSD. For this series Buck-Hutchison has intentionally layered the works in two ways. The first is to place archival pigment ink photographs on silk organza over archival pigment in photographs on luster paper. The other method is to digitally layer imagery in pre-production. The results of both processes are poetic.
Buck-Hutchison has a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts in Intermedia from Arizona State University. She was named one of the Top 100 Creatives in Phoenix in 2016 by The New Times. She is a recipient of the inaugural Carmody Foundation Community Grant, as well as the Arizona Commission for the Arts’ Research and Development Grant. She is the former president of Eye Lounge, a contemporary art collective and gallery in Phoenix. Her work is shown locally at Royse Contemporary Gallery in Scottsdale, as well as nationally. Her collaborative sculpture, titled “#bluewing” is currently on display in the Shemer Art Center’s sculpture garden.
The Shemer Art Center is located at 5005 E. Camelback Road, on the southeast corner of Arcadia Drive and Camelback. It is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 10am to 3pm. Admission is free.
For more information visit shemerartcenter.org or call 602.262.4727.
