On Aug. 20, 2022, all Salvation Army Family Thrift Stores in the Valley will feature 50 percent off clothing, shoes and accessories.

 Source: Salvation Army Family Thrift Stores

The Salvation Army will have special promotions at Valley family thrift stores, starting Wednesday, Aug. 17, which is National Thrift Shop Day.

Through Aug. 21 they will offer 1,000 free items at these thrift stores:

  • 1849 W. Greenway Road in Phoenix
  • 2324 N. Scottsdale Road in Tempe

Shoppers at each of those two stores can also register to win a $100 gift certificate.

When shoppers take advantage of these great deals, they are helping those in our community who are battling drug and alcohol addiction.

“When you shop at a Salvation Army Family Thrift Store, you are supporting adult rehabilitation centers that help people from every walk of life fight substance abuse and return to their families and return to their community as contributing members,” said Maj. Darren Stratton, administrator for business of The Salvation Army Phoenix Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC).

The Phoenix ARC accepts men and women ages 21-64. The adult rehabilitation program is offered within a residential facility, where housing, meals, clothing and rehabilitation services are provided for no fee. According to Stratton, the cost to run the programs nationally averages around $2,700 per resident, per month, so thrift store revenue is vital to the mission of the ARC.

ARC programs last from six months to a year, depending on individual needs.

Those seeking more details about The Salvation Army ARC in Phoenix are encouraged to call 602-256-4500.

The Salvation Army’s ARCs form the largest and most successful network of rehabilitation programs in the nation. These ARCs give men and women battling substance abuse opportunities to stabilize their lives and regain confidence and self-respect, while developing a good work ethic and other responsible behaviors.

