The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Dust Storm Warning for...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...
* Until 730 PM MST.
* At 629 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from
Chandler Heights to near Blackwater to near Florence, moving south
at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in
excess of 50 mph.
SOURCE...Doppler radar.
IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.
* This includes the following highways...
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 166 and 201.
AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 170 and 178.
AZ Route 87 between mile markers 124 and 163.
Locations impacted include...
Chandler, Gilbert, Casa Grande, Florence, Coolidge, Sun Lakes,
Maricopa, Queen Creek, La Palma, Blackwater, Chandler Heights, Magma,
San Tan Valley, Seville and Coolidge Airport.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility
reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If
caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your
foot off the brake.
&&
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
* Until 730 PM MST.
* At 658 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sentinel, or
32 miles west of Gila Bend, moving south at 10 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Sentinel, Paloma, Dateland and Hyder.
This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 69 and 97.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST THIS
EVENING FOR MARICOPA AND EASTERN LA PAZ COUNTIES...
At 548 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have ended
across the warned area. However, between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Maricopa and Eastern La Paz Counties
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE
PHOENIX METRO AREA THROUGH THURSDAY...
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has extended
an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Phoenix Metro Area through
Thursday.
This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.
Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory
problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.
You are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.
For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/phoenix or call 602-771-2300.
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
Northeastern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona...
* Until 1115 PM MST.
* At 712 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Hyder.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
* Until 1015 PM MST.
* At 614 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Maricopa County
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona and southwest Arizona,
including the following areas, in south central Arizona, Aguila
Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave
Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, Dripping Springs,
East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Gila Bend, Globe/Miami,
Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale,
Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Pinal/Superstition
Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Scottsdale/Paradise
Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee,
Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior,
Tonopah Desert, Tonto Basin and West Pinal County. In southwest
Arizona, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Kofa and Southeast
Yuma County.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A slow moving weather system will lead to prolonged periods
of heavy rainfall resulting in areas of flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
